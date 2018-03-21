× Police involved in standoff in Fort Collins neighborhood, nearby residents evacuated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police and firefighters responded to an incident involving a barricaded man and an apparent gas line leak Wednesday afternoon.

Residents around the home in the 2200 block of West Mulberry Street were evacuated as a precaution.

Fort Collins police said, “a residential gas line may have been impacted during this incident.”

Crews from the Poudre Fire Authority were on the scene.

Mulberry Street was closed between Taft Hill Road and Ponderosa Drive. Briarwood was closed at Mulberry as well.