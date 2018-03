× Police investigate deadly shooting near 6th and Lipan in Denver

DENVER — Police said one person was shot and killed in the 600 block of Lipan Street in Denver Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but police later said that person died.

UPDATE: The scene at the 600 Block of N Lipan St is now being investigated as a Homicide. The investigation is still on-going. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2018

Officers said they didn’t have any suspect information to share during the early stages of their investigation.

There was a large response to the scene just south of downtown Denver.