Police: Driver runs red light, hits 2 children, adult, vehicle in northwest Denver

DENVER — Three people, including two children, were injured after a vehicle ran a red light and hit them while they were walking on Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling westbound on West 38th Avenue about 7 p.m. when it ran a red light at Zuni Street, hit the pedestrians and another vehicle, police said.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a possible head injury. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening. A 1-year-old girl and their 37-year-old mother suffered minor injuries.

Neither driver was injured, police said.

The driver who hit the pedestrians and the other vehicle is facing a careless driving charge, police said. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.