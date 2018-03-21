Man fatally shot at Aurora apartment complex identified

AURORA, Colo. — The man who was shot and killed in Aurora on Tuesday has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 21-year-old Potros Mabany was shot during an altercation outside The Preserve at City Center apartments in the 1000 block of Evanston Way, near South Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue.

Mabany died of gunshot wounds to his head and chest. His death was classified as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Witnesses at the apartment complex said they heard gunshots and saw two men running from the scene in opposite directions.

One man was found at a 7-Eleven store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition, the Aurora Police Department said.

Mabany was taken to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

A suspect remains at large and police have not released any description.

It’s not known what, if any relationship, the three men had. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.