How companies get your information from Facebook, other social media platforms

DENVER -- Political data firm Cambridge Analytica may have used Facebook profile information to try to help Colorado's republican party.

As more information is revealed, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is responding with a renewed pledge to protect the information of Facebook users.

A secretly recorded tape released this week shows the recently fired Cambridge Analytica CEO implying the company was able to influence the presidential election that placed Donald Trump in the White House.

The company allegedly exploited information from 50 million Facebook users.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers searched and found the company's website featured the statement pictured below in 2015, saying its work with the Senate Majority Fund in 2014 paved the way for GOP control over the Colorado State Senate.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement saying, “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again.”

FOX31 asked cyber security expert Donnie McLaughlin of CP Cyber about how social media data is tracked. “You don't really know unless you look under the hood of Facebook.”

McLaughlin explained that if you are on social media you are most likely being tracked. “If you like a certain news agency perceived to go one way or another, or a certain party ... it is very beneficial for political campaigns to get a hold of that information and use that to target those individuals or target those based on numbers or statistics are on the fence.”

So, what can you do to try to limit who has access to your social media activity?

Security experts say it starts with paying a visit to your settings page. Turning off ad settings and location can help but McLaughlin warns, “you're opted in automatically to most of their advertisements and tracking so you have to know to go in there and opt out.”

That involves periodic checks to make sure those options remain unchecked.

