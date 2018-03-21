× Former Mexican cop gets 72 years for rape in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — A former police officer from Mexico will serve 72 years in a Colorado prison for raping a stranger in Aurora and attempting to rape another woman.

27-year-old Ricardo Corral-Venegas was sentenced by an Arapahoe County judge Wednesday morning.

He raped his first victim on October 4, 2016 after randomly ringing her doorbell and forcing his way inside her apartment at the Santanna Ridge Condominiums.

At knifepoint, he made her put down her 1-year-old son and raped her in front of the baby.

Corral-Venegas came back to the same complex nine days later and tried to force his way in to another woman’s apartment, but she was able to shut the door on him before he could get inside.

The first victim, who asked FOX31 to only use her first name Katelyn, said Corral-Venegas threatened to kill her if she called police. “I think he is a sociopath and his actions don`t have consequences. I don`t need to know much more about him to tell what kind of person he is.”

When Aurora detectives arrested Corral-Vinegas he admitted to be a former cop in Mexico, who was forced to quit after four years because of what he called a split personality disorder.

It turns out Corral-Venegas was suspected of five sexual assaults in Mexico, including the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

He was known as the “motorcycle rapist” because he was accused of using a red motorcycle and acting as a courier to gain access to his victims.

He had been living in America illegally at the time of his arrest. If he lives long enough to serve his 72-year sentence in Colorado, he will be deported to Mexico.