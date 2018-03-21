Former FBI agent shares insight on investigation into Austin bomber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- While its been a long couple of weeks for the Austin community, one law enforcement expert told FOX31, investigators actually solved this case pretty quickly.

A former FBI agent we talked to called the Austin bomber case complicated. He says with all the various factors and unknowns, he's surprised officials caught the suspect in just a couple weeks.

"Hard and complicated are probably two very good words," Former FBI agent and profiler Pete Klismet said.

Those are the two words he used to describe the investigation in Austin. It's an investigation officials said they solved. On Wednesday, police said they found who they think is responsible for the bombings, 23-year-old Mark Conditt.

"I was surprised that they got it solved this quickly, they did a good job, and they focused on the right things," Klismet said.

Klismet said the circumstances in Austin remind him a lot of the random shootings across Northern Colorado in 2015.

"We`ve got, a completely unknown situation and an unknown person that`s running around much like we had up here in the Fort Collins area several years ago," Klismet said. "Randomly shooting people, or shooting at people."

Klismet said the biggest difference between the two cases, is folks in Austin had a lot more officers on the ground compared to the investigation in Colorado. He said that means the suspect was caught in a matter of weeks instead of years.

"Consequently the more people you have the more advantages it gives you to get things done."

A case police in Austin said they solved first by tracing receipts, then they used Google searches. Austin police also said surveillance video played a big role in the investigation.

"It`s a case of good old law enforcement work," Klismet said.