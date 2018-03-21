Former Broncos head coach John Fox to join ESPN as studio analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Broncos head coach John Fox will reportedly join ESPN as an in-studio NFL analyst for the upcoming season, according to multiple reports.

Fox was head coach of the Broncos from 2011 to 2014. Following his departure from Denver, Fox was head coach of the Chicago Bears until he was fired on Jan. 1 after three seasons.

Fox left Denver after four seasons and an embarrassing 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

In a press conference regarding Fox’s departure, Broncos general manager John Elway admitted that he and Fox “disagreed on how to get to the next level” — that next level being a Super Bowl championship.

Before the Super Bowl appearance, the Broncos were defeated in their first playoff game in two out of Fox’s four seasons.

However, Fox became just the second coach in NFL history to leave a team after three consecutive 12-win seasons. The other was Tony Dungy, who chose to retire from the Colts after his third consecutive 12-win season.

Fox was also the third-winningest coach in Broncos history behind only Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves, and Fox’s with his .719 winning percentage during his four seasons in Denver is the best in franchise history.

His record was 49-22 overall in Denver with four consecutive AFC Western Division titles