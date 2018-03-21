× Ex-Grandview High School security guard sentenced for sexual exploitation, assault of student

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Grandview High School security guard accused of having a relationship with a student was sentenced on Wednesday.

Broderick Lundie, 30, who pleaded guilty in January to one count of felony sexual exploitation of a child and one count of misdemeanor sexual assault with a 10-year age difference, was sentenced to one year in prison and eight years of probation.

In April, the Aurora Police Department was informed of an “inappropriate relationship” between Lundie and a student. Lundie was arrested the next month.

“We are entitled to trust that our children will be safe when they are away from our protection at school,” 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said when Lundie pleaded guilty.

“When they are victimized, especially by school personnel, we will hold that person accountable. … There is no room for this lascivious behavior in our community, let alone in our public schools.”

“Our daughter had her innocence and dignity torn away from her, little did we know sending her to her own high school would be the most dangerous place for her to be,” Lundie’s family said in a statement. “In an attempt to move forward, we asked the court, which represents our society, our values and our character, to give the maximum sentence possible for the 30-year-old man who preyed on our child, and then pled not guilty.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Lundie allegedly had oral sex and exchanged nude pictures with the student at the Aurora school.

RELATED: Broderick Lundie arrest affidavit

According to the affidavit, Lundie communicated with the student through Instagram, with the talk starting casual before it turned romantic in nature.

More female students said Lundie contacted them on Instagram, according to the affidavit.