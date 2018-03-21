× Derogatory “R” word removed from Colorado statutes

DENVER — A derogatory phrase is being removed from Colorado state statutes.

The words “mental retardation” will no longer appear in any Colorado laws.

Governor Hickenlooper signed the bill into law Wednesday afternoon. Nineteen Colorado state statutes currently include the “R” word.

Mac Macsovits knows the impact of that word very well. His son, Guion, has down syndrome.

“You’re talking about human beings and that word hurts. It hurts us as parents and it certainly hurts our son,” he said.

He says the change is overdue but certainly welcome.

“We’re not asking for anyone’s pity. Our son isn’t asking for pity. What we’re asking for is dignity and dignity of human kind, and he’s worthy of dignity just like anyone else,” he said.

The “R” word will be replaced in state statutes with the phrase “intellectual and developmental disability.”

Lisa Feth is also applauding the revision. Her daughter Anna also has down syndrome.

“I cringe when I hear that word. We’ve talked about that word a lot and I’d like to see it gone forever,” Lisa said.

The change is expected to take effect sometime in August.

Several other states have already made the revision. The United States Supreme Court decided to eliminate the phrase in 2014.