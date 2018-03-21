Denver Zoo proposes ticket price increase, would go to $20 for adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The price of tickets to visit the Denver zoo could soon cost more money.

Zoo administrators say extra money is needed for operating expenses.

They went to the city Wednesday to make their pitch to hike the price by 14 percent.

Adult ticket prices would go up $3 and cost a total of $20

A child's ticket would go from $12 to $14

The money would be used for daily operating expenses.

Zoo spokesman Andrew Rowan said, “That’s going to allow us (the zoo) to accomplish quite a few things.”

Things like making repairs and renovations and buying better food for the animals. It would also allow the zoo to offer better pay to keepers and veterinarians.

Zoo visitor Melissa Bollacker said, “I’m not opposed to it. I think that the zoo is a great part of the city and I think it’s something that we need to upkeep and maintain.”

But there is concern the increase would hurt a family's pocket book.

Nasreen Sayed, who has a season pass, said, “I don’t know if you’ll be able to get that many people coming here. I understand the expenses that you need, but I don’t know. I don’t know. $17 dollars is pretty high.”

To stay competitive and keep growing the zoo says it needs to raise prices.

The full city council could discuss increasing the price of tickets at the zoo next month.

If it passes, the price increase could take effect in April or May.