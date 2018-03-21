ColoradoFIRST Robotics Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ColoradoFIRST was founded in 2001 to represent and achieve the mission of FIRST® (www.firstinspires.org) an organization founded by entrepreneur Dean Kamen. FIRST was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. Based in Manchester, NH, the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity designs accessible, innovative robotics programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills. In 2008, Colorado Robotics, Excelling at Science and Technology, Inc. (dba ColoradoFIRST and Mindsports Colorado) was granted 501(c)(3) non-profit status as a Colorado non-profit corporation. See the ColoradoFIRST Overview for more details and information regarding the programs of FIRST and the background of ColoradoFIRST.