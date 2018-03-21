Colorado opens its 1st women’s museum in historic home

DENVER — A historic Denver home where some pioneering women lived is now Colorado’s first museum focused on women’s history.

The Center for Women’s History opened Wednesday at the Byers-Evans House Museum in Denver. It’s at 1310 Bannock Street.

The center has been in the works for two years as a way to highlight the accomplishments of Colorado women of all backgrounds and give new life to the house museum.

Visitors can still tour the 1883 home but now the stories of residents like arts patron Anne Evans and World War I Red Cross volunteer Josephine Evans will be used as a springboard to talk about women’s history in the state. There is also a rotating women’s history exhibit and plans to open up the home to gatherings like lectures, concerts and book clubs focused on women.