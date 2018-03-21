Broomfield police arrest man suspected of assaulting 79-year-old adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Broomfield police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a 79-year-old woman near a path on Tuesday afternoon, the Broomfield Police Department said.

Donald McMillian, 43, of South Carolina was arrested and is being held for pending assault charges and crimes against an at-risk adult with a $300,000 bond, police said.

Police said they received a report of the assault near Sheridan Boulevard and Highland Park Drive on Tuesday. A witness called 911 and provided a description of the McMillian and police apprehended him nearby.

The victim of the assault was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call Broomfield Police Detective Dale Hammell at 303-464-5733.