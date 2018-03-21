Austin bombing suspect left 25-minute ‘confession’ recording

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police have discovered a 25-minute recording on a cellphone found with bombing suspect Mark Conditt and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says he considers it a “confession.”

Manley says at a news conference that Conditt talks on the recording in great detail about the differences among the bombs he built.

He says that the tape is “the outcry of a very challenged young man.”

Officials say the 23-year-old Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as authorities closed in on him.

Conditt had ties to Colorado. His grandmother and other family members live in the Denver metro area.

“I would say to everybody, this is a horrible, horrible thing. You just never know,” Conditt’s aunt told FOX31 and Channel 2’s Joe St. George. “It’s just awful and I’m so sorry that everybody’s dealing with this.”

“I have no idea [why he did this],” she said. “He was at my Christmas table. He was a great kid. He was smart, loving, kind. I have no idea who this person is.”