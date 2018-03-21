70 degree temps to a chance of snow all in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a nice weather evening on the Front Range. Temperatures will be mild with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Some areas could see a few sprinkles this afternoon before showers clear out this evening.

Thursday will start off with sunny skies and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Warmer temperatures move in Thursday afternoon with high temperatures climbing to the 70s. Cloud cover will build throughout the day with isolated rain showers moving into the Front Range during the afternoon.

Friday will be another nice day to spend outside, if you don't mind some gusty winds. Temperatures will once again be in the 70s with isolated showers in the afternoon. Winds will gust 40 to 50mph through the day.

With dry conditions in place and winds picking up Friday and through the weekend fire danger will be high each day.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s each day this weekend with gusty winds and isolated rain showers both afternoons.

A storm system that will bring snow to the Front Range moves in to start the next work week. It is too far out to know how much snow but stay tuned to the forecast this week as it gets closer.

