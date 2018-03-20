Woman’s trip through car wash ends with a $1,000 repair bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It all started for Jesse Vigil as a desire to keep her ride, righteous.

On February 26, Vigil drove her 2011 Buick Lacrosse through Bucky's Car Wash on South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

But, on that fateful day, she experienced a close encounter of the car kind.

For reasons unknown, the car in front of Vigil's, stopped. She hit the brakes, but there was still an impact. The license plate screw on the front of the car punctured through her bumper.

While the damage may not look like much, it’s there. And according to one estimate it will cost over $1,000 to fix. “You don’t expect to go to the car wash and come out with $1,000 plus, you know, damages,” Vigil said.

No, you don’t. But Bucky's Car Wash told the Problem Solvers it’s not their fault the car ahead of her stopped.

Bucky's is right. It’s likely the responsibility of the driver of the other car, who, by the way, did not bother to stop and exchange information. That driver apparently thought he was making a clean getaway.

That driver needs to think again, as the suspect car and license plate information was caught on surveillance video. That driver will soon be receiving a phone call from Vigil’s insurance company.