Temperatures climb to the 70s by Thursday

Winds will calm down on the Front Range tonight with overnight lows dropping to the low 30s.

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than today with highs reaching 61 degrees in Denver. Winds will gust up to 30mph in the afternoon with increasing cloud cover.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Wednesday with most places seeing under an inch of accumulation. The high peaks of the northeast mountains could see up to 3 inches.

A big warm up moves in for Thursday and Friday as high temperatures reach the mid 70s. Friday afternoon will bring a 10% chance of rain.

Temperatures will fall to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday with slight chances for rain each afternoon and evening. Each afternoon will have gusty winds.

The next chance for snow on the Front Range moves in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

