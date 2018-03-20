‘Stranger Things’ stars set to get major pay raises, report says

HOLLYWOOD — The stars of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ just got enormous pay raises for the science fiction drama’s third season.

According to a report in Deadline, the child and adult stars will make six figures per episode.

The shows young male stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin will get more than $150,000 per episode. The report says Millie Bobby Brown will make even more than the boys. All four earned about $30,000 per episode for the first two seasons.

The shows main adult stars, Winona Ryder and David Harbour will make over $200,000 per episode.

‘Stranger Things’ recently earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best ensemble in a drama series.