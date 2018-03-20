Some improvement recorded in Colorado’s snowpack numbers

DENVER — Denver recorded a mere 0.7″ of snowfall this past week but the mountains received enough snow to improve the snowpack numbers.

Tuesday, Colorado’s total snowpack numbers improved to 66 percent of average. That is up several percentage points throughout the past week.

Across the state, the individual basins showed improvement also. Particularly, the southwestern corner had been below 50 percent just last week.

Elsewhere, it is remarkable to think that sections of California have had nearly 20 feet of snow in the past few weeks following a bonedry start to their season.

It doesn’t appear that Colorado will have the same change of luck. There are chances of snowfall this week, but totals remain as just a few inches over the next 48 hours.