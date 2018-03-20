Search for escaped attempted murder suspect enters second day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The search for an escaped inmate in Denver entered its second day Tuesday.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 23, managed to get away from sheriff's deputies on Monday morning after being brought to Denver Health Medical Center for a medical appointment.

The Denver Police Department said he jumped a fence and took off running.

Police set up a large perimeter in the area and sent reverse emergency notification calls to nearby homes and businesses to warn people to be on the lookout.

SWAT members with weapons drawn went door to door near the hospital for most of the day, but Venzor-Gonzalez remains on the loose.

Venzor-Gonzalez was being held on charges of attempted murder after a shootout involving a Denver police officer in November.

He's described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a green prison uniform with the letters "CCMF" on it.

A lot of questions remain regarding how Venzor-Gonzalez was able to get away.

Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman would not comment on whether Venzor-Gonzalez was wearing leg shackles or handcuffs, or how he was able to clear the fence.

“We’re looking into that as part of the investigation," Firman said. "We’re looking into what sort of restraints were on him. A lot of it would have to do with medical conditions, so we’re looking into that at this time."

Venzor-Gonzalez is considered to be very dangerous and possibly armed.

"We don't want any citizens trying to approach him," Firman said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had requested a release notification for Venzor-Gonzalez.

Anyone who sees Venzor-Gonzalez is asked to call 911.