Who: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

What: Rocky Mountain Blood Conference

When: Saturday, April 7th

Where: Hyatt Regency Aurora – Denver Conference Center (click for map)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a 2 Your Health Partner, is set to host this year’s Rocky Mountain Blood Cancer Conference.

The Rocky Mountain Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is proud to present this free education event to blood cancer patients, family members, caregivers and healthcare professionals. Experts in the areas of blood cancer research, treatment, and survivorship will present information on each topic. The goal is to educate conference participants about treatment options, emerging therapies, management of survivorship issues and LLS resources.

For more information and to register, click here.