Photos: Inside Colorado’s first Shake Shack location and its Colorado-only menu

DENVER — Popular burger chain Shake Shack will open its first Colorado location on Wednesday at 30th and Larimer streets.

In addition to the restaurant’s signature items such as 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fresh frozen custard, there will be Colorado exclusive items on the menu.

The restaurant will feature two frozen custard concretes made from local businesses.

The Pie Oh My will have vanilla with seasonal pies from The Long I Pie Shop and the Glazed Dazed Donut will have vanilla, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee, and banana bread doughnut from Glazed and Confused.

The menu will also feature the Green Chile CheddarShack burger — which will be exclusive to Colorado. It is a cheeseburger with marinated green chiles and scallions.

The lines are expected to be long on opening day, but management says it will hand out free swag and samplers to those who are waiting.

Shake Shack has several locations across the U.S., mostly on the East Coast. It also has a handful of locations internationally.

The company plans to open a location in Highlands Ranch in the summer and is looking to add a third location at Denver International Airport in the future.