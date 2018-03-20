Parker police officers, evidence staff hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

PARKER, Colo. — Two police officers and two evidence staff members with the Parker Police Department were hospitalized on Tuesday after being exposed to fentanyl while booking evidence, the police department said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when a small amount of powder escaped a baggie being processed, a spokesmen for the Parker Police Department said.

According to police, one employee felt the effect of the fentanyl and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The three others were transported as a precaution.

Fentanyl is a opioid that is used as a pain medication and is sometimes mixed with other drugs and alcohol.