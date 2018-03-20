× Online survey asks Sloan’s Lake neighbors for ideas about changes to trail

DENVER — Neighbors in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood are being asked to take a survey about proposed changes to the trail around the lake.

An online survey breaks down different ideas of how the loop may be improved, including adding a ‘soft surface’ trail. it would give an alternative route for runners, walkers and other park users.

The final decision will be based on the survey results.

Follow this link to participate in the survey.