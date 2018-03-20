One of 2 suspects involved in high-speed chase, shooting dies

DENVER — One of the two suspects believed to be connected to an escaped inmate who was involved in a high-speed chase and shooting has died, the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

The suspects were taken to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday night after crashing in the 4100 block of Albion Street.

The second suspect is expected to survive, police said. No officers were injured.

Police said officers searching for 23-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez were led to a home at an unknown address in Aurora on Monday night.

Two people fled in an SUV, police said. Officers with the Aurora Police Department gave chase at a high rate of speed. Denver officers later joined the chase.

The suspects crashed in the 4100 block of Albion Street in northeast Denver when shots rang out.

A police spokesman said Monday night it’s not known whether the officers or the suspects fired the shots.

Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped on Monday morning from Denver Health, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police did not say what, if any, connection the suspects have with Venzor-Gonzalez.