One killed, one wounded in Aurora shooting near Gateway High School; suspect at large

AURORA, Colo. — One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting that prompted Gateway High School to go on precautionary lockdown on Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Evanston Way, near south Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue.

Witnesses at the apartment complex said they heard gunshots and saw two men running from the scene.

One man was found at a 7-Eleven store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds. The second person was found at the apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital. The man found at the 7-Eleven store was in stable condition, but the man found at the apartment complex died from his injuries.

A suspect remains at large. Police did not release any description. The names and ages of the men who were shot were not released.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Gateway High School near where the shooting took place was placed on lockdown, but the incident did not happen on campus. The lockdown has since been lifted.