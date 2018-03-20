× One killed during rockfall mitigation at Clear Creek Canyon

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed while working on rockfall mitigation in Clear Creek Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transpiration said.

Jamie Sarinana-Herrera was a contractor with Apex Rockfall who was working on the project when the incident happened around 1 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities estimate that Sarinana-Herrera fell between 50 to 70 feet while working.

The incident is not considered suspicious.

This is a developing story, We are working to learn more information.