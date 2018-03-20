Nationwide search on for escaped attempted murder suspect from Denver

DENVER — The search for an escaped inmate in Denver has sparked a nationwide manhunt, the Denver Police Department said on Tuesday.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 23, managed to get away from sheriff’s deputies on Monday morning after being brought to Denver Health Medical Center for a medical appointment.

The Denver Police Department said he jumped a fence and took off running.

The FBI is on alert as well law enforcement agencies across the country. Denver police said that if Venzor-Gonzalez is found outside of CO he will be extradited back.

Venzor-Gonzalez was being held on charges of attempted murder after a shootout involving a Denver police officer in November.

He’s described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a green prison uniform with the letters “CCMF” on it.