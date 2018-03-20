× Mutts and Models: The Fundraiser for Underprivileged Pets

Who: PetAid Colorado

What: Mutts and Models

When: Saturday, May 19th – begins at 6pm

Where: Exdo Event Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support this year’s Mutts and Models presented by PetAid Colorado. Join as Channel 2’s own Ernie Bjorkman and his four-legged friend participate in this year’s fundraiser for underprivileged pets.

Celebrating its 17th year, Mutts & Models—Colorado’s original “black-collar” event—is Denver’s premiere canine and celebrity fashion show. Guests will delight in watching a unique fashion show featuring local philanthropists, celebrities, and media personalities strutting down the runway with their dogs.

For more information and to register, click here.