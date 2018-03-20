Man charged with murder in shooting death of father inside Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was found shot to death inside a home on Monday night, and his son was arrested and charged with murder, the Fountain Police Department said.

Officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Cherry Circle just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the body of 53-year-old Michael Porter inside. Police said Porter had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Porter’s son, 27-year-old David Porter.

David Porter lived in the home with his father and it’s believed the shooting occurred during a family disturbance, police said.

David Porter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.