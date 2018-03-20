× Man arrested in deadly stabbing at downtown Denver 7-Eleven

DENVER — A man has been arrested following a deadly stabbing at a downtown 7-Eleven store last week.

Luis Perez, 33, is being held on first-degree murder charges in the death of 7-Eleven store clerk Derek Sorenson, 29, near 17th and Welton streets on Thursday night.

According to an affidavit, Sorenson was stabbed outside the store and later came into the store and collapsed.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police discovered that Sorenson and Perez had an argument earlier in the evening. The victim was standing outside just before midnight when Perez allegedly ran up to the victim and began stabbing him multiple times.

Sorenson was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was completed and it was determined the cause of death was from a sharp force injury.

A tipster called police following the release of the surveillance image of the suspect and identified the suspect as Perez.