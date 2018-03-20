Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder among headliners for Grandoozy

DENVER -- The lineup for Denver's newest music festival was announced Tuesday.
The three-day music and arts festival named Grandoozy will take place at Overland Golf Course on Sept. 14-16.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the show on Sept. 14, Florence + The Machine will headline on Sept. 15 and Stevie Wonder will be the headliner on Sept. 16.
Some other big names in the lineup include The Chainsmokers, Logic, Sturgill Simpson, and St. Vincent.
Here's the full list of acts performing:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Florence + The Machine
- Stevie Wonder
- The Chainsmokers
- Logic
- Sturgill Simpson
- Miguel
- Phoenix
- Young the Giant
- St. Vincent
- The War on Drugs
- De La Soul
- 6lack
- Mavis Staples
- Daniel Caesar
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Big K.R.I.T.
- Snow Tha Product
- Bishop Briggs
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- Tennis
- Kelela
- Kevin Morby
- Tensnake
- Poolside
- Dragondeer
- Gasoline Lollipops
- The Soul Rebels
- Gang of Youths
- Jade Bird
- Bayonne
- Flaural
- Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- Wilderado
- Lost Lakes
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with Capital One pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Grandoozy is produced by Superfly, the same company that is behind other music festivals such as Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands in San Francisco.
The Denver City Council approved the plan for the music festival in July.
The City and County of Denver stands to make $200,000 a year in rental fees. Depending on attendance, Denver also could make an additional $420,000 through ticket sales.
Organizers have agreed to pay $90,000 for landscaping to repair any damage from the event.
The golf course is off South Santa Fe Drive and West Florida Avenue.