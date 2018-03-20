Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder among headliners for Grandoozy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The lineup for Denver's newest music festival was announced Tuesday.

The three-day music and arts festival named Grandoozy will take place at Overland Golf Course on Sept. 14-16.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the show on Sept. 14, Florence + The Machine will headline on Sept. 15 and Stevie Wonder will be the headliner on Sept. 16.

Some other big names in the lineup include The Chainsmokers, Logic, Sturgill Simpson, and St. Vincent.

Here's the full list of acts performing:

Kendrick Lamar

Florence + The Machine

Stevie Wonder

The Chainsmokers

Logic

Sturgill Simpson

Miguel

Phoenix

Young the Giant

St. Vincent

The War on Drugs

De La Soul

6lack

Mavis Staples

Daniel Caesar

Ty Dolla $ign

Big K.R.I.T.

Snow Tha Product

Bishop Briggs

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Tennis

Kelela

Kevin Morby

Tensnake

Poolside

Dragondeer

Gasoline Lollipops

The Soul Rebels

Gang of Youths

Jade Bird

Bayonne

Flaural

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Wilderado

Lost Lakes

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with Capital One pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Grandoozy is produced by Superfly, the same company that is behind other music festivals such as Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

The Denver City Council approved the plan for the music festival in July.

The City and County of Denver stands to make $200,000 a year in rental fees. Depending on attendance, Denver also could make an additional $420,000 through ticket sales.

Organizers have agreed to pay $90,000 for landscaping to repair any damage from the event.

The golf course is off South Santa Fe Drive and West Florida Avenue.