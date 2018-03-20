Jeffco safety forum is meeting of minds to improve safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- It’s not so much a pep rally, as a study session.

The gymnasium at Lakewood High School was packed with educators, parents and law enforcement personnel Tuesday night.

It was part of the “Jeffco School Safety Forum” ... a meeting of the minds, to improve school safety.

After a panel discussion, parents broke up into small groups.

One of the more popular tables: Safe2Tell Colorado.

Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting group.

The number of people reporting to the tip line for 2018 has already surpassed the number in 2017.