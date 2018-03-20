Explosion at Texas FedEx facility might be linked to Austin serial bombings

SCHERTZ, Texas — Authorities say a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio on Tuesday.

At least one person was wounded. The San Antonio Fire Department described it as a nonlife-threatening “percussion-type” injury at the facility in Schertz, Texas.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, and federal agents say the package is likely linked to a serial bomber who has struck in Austin, Texas.

The explosion was reported just after midnight. About 75 employees were working at the facility when it happened.

KSAT reported the package contained metal shrapnel and nails.

Austin has been the site of several explosions in recent weeks.

Two people have died and four others have been wounded. Three of the bombings involved packages while the fourth, reported Sunday, involved a nearly invisible tripwire.