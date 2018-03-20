× Elderly woman injured in assault in Broomfield, suspect in custody

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An elderly woman was assaulted near a path in Broomfield Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of the assault near Sheridan Boulevard and Highland Park Drive.

The witness provided a description of the suspect, an adult male, and police apprehended a man matching the physical and clothing description nearby. He was taken into custody.

The victim of the assault was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect was taken to a hospital later Tuesday night for “undetermined medical concerns,” a police statement said.

Police did not release any other information at this stage of their investigation.