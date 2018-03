DENVER — The first day of spring can be celebrated with free ice cream. Dairy Queen is giving out small vanilla cones to mark the vernal equinox on Tuesday.

The promotion applies only to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations across the country.

The offer is valid all day.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

The fast-food restaurant is also collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

The offer is valid for one free vanilla soft serve cone.