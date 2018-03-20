Colorado police send suspicious package alert amid Texas explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – A series of Texas package explosions, starting in early March, now has authorities outside of the Lone Star State concerned over the potential of bombs being sent through the mail across state lines.

Police in Aurora have posted a Twitter alert warning people to think twice before opening a package. The alert reminds people to call police if a package looks suspicions.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU RECEIVE A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE? #SaferAurora

Around the country, there have been instances of suspicious packages being opened which contained explosives or other harmful substances... https://t.co/MvNcpgGhGZ pic.twitter.com/2j58FSFmlJ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 19, 2018

“We’ll come take a look at it,” Aurora police spokesperson Officer Bill Hummel said. “It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Hummel said suspicious packages might be rigid, bulky or lopsided. The packages could also be leaking some sort of liquid or powder. After reporting a suspicious package, like those found in Texas, people should leave the area and wash hands with soap and water.

“We’re always curious what came in the mail for us, but certainly, if there’s any indication that it’s something out of the ordinary we ask that people err on the side of caution,” Hummel said.

The attacks in Texas have brought back memories of domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski-- also known as the Unabomber. Kaczynski is serving multiple consecutive life sentences at a supermax federal prison in Fremont County, Colorado.

