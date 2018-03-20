Spring arrives with big warming trend followed by 2 storm systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Warmer temperatures are moving into the Denver metro area on the first day of spring.

Highs will reach 54 degrees on Tuesday today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Spring officially arrives at 10:15 a.m.

The day will start with sunshine before skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be breezy as a west/southwest wind increases to 25 mph.

The mountains stay partly cloudy on Tuesday with a few snow scattered snow showers. It will be breezy above treeline with highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be similar on Wednesday.

The first of two storm systems arrives in Colorado on Friday with rain and snow in the mountains, with 2-7 inches of accumulation at the resorts.

There's a 10 percent chance of rain showers across the Front Range.

It will be very warm on Thursday and Friday ahead of the storm system with highs surging into the 70s.

A second storm system arrives Sunday into Monday with another round of rain and snow.

Saturday's high will reach 69, but will fall to 59 on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.