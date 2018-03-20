Andrew Hamilton becomes first to climb all Colorado 14ers in winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Andrew Hamilton became the first known person to climb all of Colorado's 14ers in calendar winter.

Hamilton also holds the Summer 14ers speed record climbing them all in 9 days 21 hours 51 minutes.

"The most surprising, hard part was the wind. I was told it's a La Nina year and you should do it with a low snowpack in the San Juans, but the first 40 peaks was nothing but hard wind", Hamilton said.

Hamilton is arguably the king of the 14ers. His 54 hour blitz of the Elk Range during the Winter 14ers project is a significant achievement of human potential. In one single push he started at the West Snowmass Trailhead climbing Capitol, Snowmass, North and South Maroon Peaks including the Traverse twice.

"You know what I love...being a part of history", Hamilton said. He also holds the Winter record for Nolans 14 ("Snolans"), and has set important Summer records for Summer Nolans 14 including "Holy Nolans" (addition of Mount of the Holy Cross).

Hamilton is still hungry for more. He's refocusing on the Centennials. Standby for more amazing feats of endurance.