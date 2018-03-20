× Little Hearts Luncheon and Fashion Show

Heart-warming fashion show and luncheon featuring models, who have been treated at the Children’s Hospital Colorado Heart Institute, walking the runway with their heroes – their doctors and firefighters!

Little Hearts Luncheon and Fashion Show

April 5, 2018 11a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

7711 E. Academy Blvd.

Denver, Colorado, 80230

Cost: Tickets are $75 for adults and $20 for kids and available for purchase at http://www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/lhl

You can also text to make a donation right now: Text “LHL2018” to 52182 and support all the Little Hearts treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado!