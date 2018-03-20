2 suspects in custody after leading high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Two suspects were taken to a hospital after leading a high-speed chase through Douglas and Jefferson counties on Tuesday morning.

The incident started when deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office noticed a stolen Jeep Cherokee near Holly Street and County Line Road about 2:40 a.m.

A perimeter was set up, but the Jeep rammed a few law enforcement vehicles and a Conoco station, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects drove away and got onto C-470, traveling westbound.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office joined the chase, which ended when the driver lost control near Highway 285.

The vehicle rolled and deputies were able to take both men into custody.

No deputies were injured.