Woman killed after after being hit by self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman was killed after being hit by a self-driving vehicle operated by Uber, the Tempe, Arizona, Police Department said.

The vehicle was reportedly driving early Monday when it hit the woman as she was walking outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

It’s believed to be the first known death of a pedestrian struck by an autonomous vehicle on public roads.

The vehicle was in autonomous mode with a human safety driver at the wheel when it hit the woman, police said.

Uber said on Monday that it was ending all tests of its autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and the greater Phoenix area, Bloomberg News reported.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” the company said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”