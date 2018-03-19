Trash, tire fires keep some from going home after wildfire that started on Fort Carson

Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill said Monday investigators haven’t announced the cause of the fire or said whether it was related to a training exercise underway when the blaze broke out Friday.

Gill says she doesn’t yet know whether soldiers were firing live ammunition during the exercise.

The fire started amid dry, windy weather and scorched 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).

The fire is contained, but El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa says five homes are still under evacuation orders because they’re near the burning trash and tires.