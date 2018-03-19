Suspect robs bank in Northglenn after 19 burglaries in San Diego

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect in 19 bank robberies in San Diego was reportedly hiding in Boulder before hitting a Bank of the West in Northglenn on Friday.

At roughly 9:45 a.m., Daniel David Courson, 45, approached a teller at the bank at 10393 Huron St., demanded money, fled on a bicycle and then in the vehicle with Utah license plates.

Courson is described as a white male, 6-feet-1 and 185 pounds, with graying brown hair and blue eyes.

Courson is known to use disguises to change his appearance, and uses a variety of aliases including Adam Scott Hopkins, Max Taylor, Scott E. Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik, and Jeremy Penrod.

Courson is wanted in California for burglary and a parole violation.

After he served time in a California prison, he burglarized a wealthy individual in the City of Tustin, Cali. in 2015, police said. He made off with fine art, rare coins, jewelry and expensive watches.

He then fled the state knowing he was being pursued. Tustin Police almost caught him in 2017 in Park City, Utah but he escaped.

Tustin Police were tipped off Monday that he was living under the alias of Adam Scott Hopkins, in Boulder.

He was last seen driving the truck he stole from Utah, which is pictured below. The vehicle has a Utah plate of E048HU but police said he could have changed the plate.

Police believe he is actively fleeing the state of Colorado and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Courson, do not approach him but call 911 with any information.