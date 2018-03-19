Snow moves out of Denver metro area; big warmup on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system that brought much-needed snow to the Denver metro area on Sunday night moved out on Monday morning.

There will be partly sunny skies on Monday with slight chance of an afternoon snow shower. It will be breezy at times with highs around 46 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The warm storm system meant a large range of snow totals, from a trace at Denver International Airport to 10.5 inches in Franktown.

It will be drier, tranquil and sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Spring officially arrives at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be a big warmup for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs surging in the 60s to near 70.

The next storm system arrives in the mountains by Thursday and into Denver and the Front Range on Friday and Saturday with a small chance for rain showers.

A second storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday with another round of snow for the mountains and a rain/snow mix for Denver.

That storm is just a touch colder as highs on Sunday drop into the 40s.