Storm brings rain, snow to metro area, leaves roads wet, slushy

DENVER -- A storm moved through the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Sunday night, delivering much-needed rain and snow.
Snowfall totals varied, from a trace at Denver International Airport to 10.5 inches in Franktown.
The storm moved out Monday morning, leaving roads slushy and wet for the morning commute.
Temperatures were at or near freezing, preventing roads from icing up, but there were several puddles of water on highways and interstates.
The Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to slow down and allow for extra time during the morning commute.
Storm resources
Full forecast
Closures and delays
Traffic conditions
Storm photos
Snow forecast
Watches and warnings
CDOT travel alerts
Interactive radar
CDOT snowplow locator
Denver International Airport arrivals and departures
Xcel Energy outage map