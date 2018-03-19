Storm brings rain, snow to metro area, leaves roads wet, slushy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm moved through the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Sunday night, delivering much-needed rain and snow.

Snowfall totals varied, from a trace at Denver International Airport to 10.5 inches in Franktown.

The storm moved out Monday morning, leaving roads slushy and wet for the morning commute.

Temperatures were at or near freezing, preventing roads from icing up, but there were several puddles of water on highways and interstates.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to slow down and allow for extra time during the morning commute.

Storm resources

Full forecast

Closures and delays

Traffic conditions

Storm photos

Snow forecast

Watches and warnings

CDOT travel alerts

Interactive radar

CDOT snowplow locator

Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Xcel Energy outage map