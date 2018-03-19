Some encounter confusion over tax refunds

Tax experts warn that monitoring your tax return is extremely important.

Joyce Publicover contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when she had a problem tracing her tax refund.

After filing through a professional tax service, she discovered her state refund was unaccounted for.

She says the Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed that her return was received and processed but but it’s a mystery as to what happened to her refund, which is issued on a debit card through her tax service’s bank, “their bank says it wasn’t sent to them they’ve never received it.”

Tax expert Ted Merriam of the Merriam Law Firm in Denver says any taxpayer with questions should be persistent, “that’s your money and don’t be afraid to push them.”

Merriam says missing refunds can be recovered, “they can issue a new refund check, they can cancel the first one which never showed up, but you have to push for it.”

An investigation may be necessary to trace refunds that have been erroneously reported as already redeemed.

Merriam says to safeguard your refund , it’s best to choose the simplest method of getting the money into your bank account, “they would just as soon have direct deposit because it’s easier for the government to get you your money back.”

