Snowfall totals from St. Patrick’s Day weekend storm

DENVER — A cold front brought much-needed rain and snow to the Front Range on Sunday to close out St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.

Final totals

Arapahoe Park: 7 inches

Arvada: 4 inches

Aurora: 5.5 inches

Broomfield: 5.4 inches

Boulder: 4 inches

Castle Pines: 5.4 inches

Conifer: 8.3 inches

Denver: 2.4 inches

Denver International Airport: 0.7 inches

Eldorado Springs: 5 inches

Estes Park: 3 inches

Evergreen: 4 inches

Federal Heights: 5 inches

Franktown: 10.5 inches

Highlands Ranch: 5.9 inches

Lakewood: 4 inches

Lafayette: 3.3 inches

Littleton: 4.8 inches

Lone Tree: 5.5 inches

Longmont: 0.3 inches

Louisville: 3.8 inches

Nederland: 4 inches

Northglenn: 5.8 inches

Parker: 9 inches

Pinecliffe: 5.2 inches

Pinery: 10 inches

Silver Plume: 2 inches

Thornton: 2.2 inches

Westminster: 4.6 inches

Wheat Ridge: 3.3 inches