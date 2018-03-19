Snowfall totals from St. Patrick’s Day weekend storm

DENVER — A cold front brought much-needed rain and snow to the Front Range on Sunday to close out St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all cities and locations have reporting stations.
Final totals
Arapahoe Park: 7 inches
Arvada: 4 inches
Aurora: 5.5 inches
Broomfield: 5.4 inches
Boulder: 4 inches
Castle Pines: 5.4 inches
Conifer: 8.3 inches
Denver: 2.4 inches
Denver International Airport: 0.7 inches
Eldorado Springs: 5 inches
Estes Park: 3 inches
Evergreen: 4 inches
Federal Heights: 5 inches
Franktown: 10.5 inches
Highlands Ranch: 5.9 inches
Lakewood: 4 inches
Lafayette: 3.3 inches
Littleton: 4.8 inches
Lone Tree: 5.5 inches
Longmont: 0.3 inches
Louisville: 3.8 inches
Nederland: 4 inches
Northglenn: 5.8 inches
Parker: 9 inches
Pinecliffe: 5.2 inches
Pinery: 10 inches
Silver Plume: 2 inches
Thornton: 2.2 inches
Westminster: 4.6 inches
Wheat Ridge: 3.3 inches