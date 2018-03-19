2 suspects taken to hospital after officer involved shooting

DENVER — 40th and Colorado Boulevard reopened Monday evening due to a large police presence as authorities work to contact a ‘wanted person’ in the area.

Albion and 41st remains closed as law enforcement officers continue to work the scene.

Information provided shortly after the initial announcement of the road closure said that two people were taken to the hospital but investigators have not identified them nor have they said why the suspects were involved in a high speed chase with officers.

According to police, this manhunt began after an officer-involved shooting though authorities have not said who fired the shots. No officers have been injured.

Police continue to search for an escaped inmate who ran from sheriff’s deputies earlier Monday though it’s unclear whether the people involved were connected to that case.

UPDATE: Officers are now investigating an officer-involved shooting at 41st & Albion following a pursuit of suspects into the area. No officers injured. 2 suspects transported to the hospital. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/cgqsHpM0xi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 20, 2018

Police have provided no further details and we will update this as the situation evolves.